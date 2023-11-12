Bengaluru (Karnataka): India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that he was "very pleased" with how his side performed in the nine league games, which they won in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. India thrashed minnows the Netherlands by a staggering 160 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

"Since we started the tournament, for us, it was all about thinking about one game at a time and playing that game well. We never wanted to look too far ahead because it's a long tournament. It was important for us to break it down and focus on one game and play that well," Rohit, who led from the front, said at the post-match presentation.

India put up an all-round show to trounce the Netherlands in a lop-sided contest. India first rode on Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 128 and KL Rahul's 102 to post a massive 410/4 and then bowled out the opposition for 250 to record an easy win.

The Mumbaikar Rohit also praised his team for adapting and playing according to conditions at nine different venues.

"That is what everyone did. Because you play in different venues and different conditions, you got to adapt and play accordingly, that's exactly what we did. Very pleased with how we have played in these nine games. Very clinical from game one till today. That's because different individuals have stepped up at different times. This is a good sign for the team when everyone wants to take responsibility and get the job done for the team.

"Although we play a lot of cricket in India, we know the conditions, but still when you play different opposition, that's the challenge in different conditions. We adapted really well," added the Nagpur-born star opener.

Rohit Sharma also stressed that results do matter to keep the dressing room environment lively.

"It's important, results do matter to keep the dressing room environment lively. There's going to be a lot of expectations, we wanted to keep everything aside and focus on the job at hand. We wanted to play the game on the field with a lot of fun and that reflected on our performances," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who was adjudged as the Player of the Match, for his unbeaten 128, said that his recent knocks helped him in this innings against the Netherlands.

"The wicket was tacky and two-paced, I just wanted to capitalise on the start and I was able to do that. I have worked a lot on that (straight) shot, I was just trying to hit it straight. It's about keeping the head straight and about the follow-through of the bat once I am trying to play the slog shot," added Shreyas, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian cricket team on Sunday on its win against the Netherlands in a World Cup match and extended best wishes to the players for the semifinals.