Hyderabad: ISRO's third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, is only a few hours away from lift-off on Friday. The GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle, which will release the moon lander and rover into space, will lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 02.35 pm. The countdown for the launch began on Thursday, July 13, at 01:05 pm.

The Chandrayaan-3 is ISRO's follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its mission objectives. The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process was successfully concluded by ISRO on July 11. Chandrayaan-3 weighs around 3,900 kilograms and is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module.

The ISRO's third lunar exploration mission is equipped with eight payloads. The experiments to be carried out by Chandrayan 3 include the Vikram lander (named after Space scientist Vikram Sarabhai) which will carry 4 instruments, Pragyan (Sanskrit for Wisdom) rover will carry two instruments and Propulsion Module or the Orbiter will carry one experiment.