'Struggle Is Real', Says Samantha Ruth Prabhu as She Crushes 42 Kg Barbell Lift

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness enthusiast who often treats her fans to glimpses of her intense workout sessions, leaving them motivated and impressed. On Friday, the actor took to her social media handle to share a snippet of her latest fitness feat, where she impressively lifts a 42 kg barbell under the guidance of her trainer, Junaid Shaikh.

Sharing a glimpse of her workout routine on her Instagram Story, the 37-year-old actor wrote, "Going up up up #42kgs. Almost backkkkkk. The struggle is real." She also tagged her trainer Junaid Shaikh in the video. Samantha's dedication to fitness is evident in her rigorous training, skilful techniques, and persistence, which have inspired her fans to take their own fitness journeys seriously.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lifts 42 kg Barbell (Photo: IG/Samantha Ruth Prabhu)

From aerial yoga to weight training and equipment-free exercises, Samantha has explored a wide range of fitness regimens, showcasing her enthusiasm and commitment to wellbeing. Her social media handle is often filled with photos and updates of her gym sessions and activities with friends, offering her fans a wealth of fitness goals to aspire to.

Speaking of her professional endeavours, Samantha was last seen starring alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi, which received mixed reviews and had an average run at the box office. Her upcoming projects include the highly anticipated web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Indian adaption of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's series Citadel. The actor will also headline Bangaram which is her debut production venture under the banner Tra-la-la Moving Pictures.