New Delhi: President Draupadi Murmu on Friday hailed the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission saying it demonstrates country's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday afternoon launched its third Lunar Mission Chandrayaan 3 on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

"India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration. Heartiest congratulations to the ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat!," the President said in a Tweet.

"It demonstrates the nation's unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission," added Murmu.

At the end of the 25.30 hour countdown, the LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as 'Fat Boy' lifted off majestically at a prefixed time at 2.35 pm from the second launch pad, discharging thick plumes of smoke. Thousands of spectators who had converged to witness the historic launch cheered the rocket as it made its ascent into the skies.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.

"Congratulations to the team at ISRO for the historic launch of Chandrayaan-3! This extraordinary feat highlights the advancement the country has made in space science and research. This milestone in India's stellar space journey makes every Indian proud," the Vice President said in a Tweet.

With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, scientists are aiming at mastering soft-landing on the lunar surface, a challenging technical aspect which is planned for late August. A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

