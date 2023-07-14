New Delhi/Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 saying the Lunar Mission scripts a new chapter in the country's space odyssey. He also saluted the spirit and ingenuity of the scientists.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday afternoon launched its third Lunar Mission Chandrayaan 3 on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket at the Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

At the end of the 25.30 hour countdown, the LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as 'Fat Boy' lifted off majestically at a prefixed time at 2.35 pm from the second launch pad, discharging thick plumes of smoke. Thousands of spectators who had converged to witness the historic launch cheered the rocket as it made its ascent into the skies.

"Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a Tweet minutes after the successful launch.

With the Chandrayaan-3 mission, scientists are aiming at mastering soft-landing on the lunar surface, a challenging technical aspect which is planned for late August. A successful mission would make India only the fourth country to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said that it was indeed a moment of glory for India and for all of us here at Sriharikota who were part of a history in the making. "Thank you team ISRO for making India proud and thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this possible by unlocking the gates of Sriharikota and enabling India's space sector," Jitendra Singh said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the country embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3.

"India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the ISRO scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish," Shah said in a Tweet.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the ISRO team. "Congratulations to Team ISRO on the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3. These special moments will be remembered forever! Every Indian is immensely proud today," Mandaviya said in a Tweet.

