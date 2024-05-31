Jammu and Kashmir Bus Accident: Twin Uttar Pradesh Villages Mourn Death of Five Pilgrims

Hathras: As the horrific bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday killed at least 22 pilgrims and injured scores of others who were on way to Shiv Khori, families of pilgrims from two villages in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras from where 25 people were on the yatra, are anxious about the condition of their loved ones.

The ill-fated bus bearing number UP81CT-4058, was carrying devotees towards Shivkhori, Pouni when it rolled down into a deep gorge near Tungi Morh, Chowki Choura on Jammu-Poonch Highway in Jammu district. The accident is believed to have occurred when the driver was negotiating a blind curve in the area.

Of the at least 22 deaths so far, five are said to be from Hathras. The deceased have been identified as Dharmvati, a resident of Nagla Uday Singh village in Mursan area of Hathras and Ranveer, Renu, wife of Jagveer, Prachi, daughter of Jitendra and Rahul, son of Laturi Singh of village Majhola of Hathras Junction Kotwali area.

Soon after news about the accident broke, a pall of gloom descended on the twin Hathras villages with the families anxiously waiting to know about the well-being of their near and dear ones.

The Uttar Pradesh government has dispatched an administrative team from Hathras to Jammu in this regard. DM Archana Verma and SP Nipun Agarwal visited Nagla Uday Singh village after the accident to express solidarity with the bereaved families. SDM Sadar Lovegeet Kaur reached village Majhola to condole the families.

The DM said that efforts are being made to find out the exact death toll.