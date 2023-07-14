Ranchi (Jharkhand) : As India is prepared for the historic Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission today, Jharkhand has much to celebrate for making important contributions in this momentous event in the space journey of the country. Three companies operating in Jharkhand played a significant role in making and providing important equipment used in the launch pad for this mission.

The three companies include HEC (Heavy Engineering Corporation), MECON and Tata. They have contributed from the paper design, making of many important equipment including the launch pad to the 84 meter high launch pad. The equipment required for the Satellite Launch Pad (SLP) has been manufactured in the workshop of Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) located at Dhurwa, Ranchi.

The launch pad and satellite handling crane for Chandrayaan-3 are made at HEC. It is used to move the satellite from one place to another, it is also called mobile launch pad. HEC delivered the infrastructure specially the second launch pad by building it on time. Along with this, HEC has developed 400/60 Ton, 200/30 Ton IOT Crane, 10 Ton Tower Crane, Folding Cum Vertically Repositionable Platform, Sliding Doors, Mobile Launching Pedestal (Weight 800 Ton), 6-Axis CNC Double Column Vertical Turning and Boring Machine, 3-Axis CNC Single Column Vertical Turning and Boring Machine is supplied.

Earlier, the launching pad of Chandrayaan-2 was also built in the HEC, Ranchi. Special steel and many components for the bogie system of ISRO's SLP have been manufactured at the Tata Growth Shop located at Gamharia, Seraikela. MECON's team has prepared the drawing design of all the equipment that HEC and Tata Company has manufactured for ISRO.

The satellite launch pad designed by Jharkhand's MECON is completely indigenous. The drawing-design of the SLP, which is considered to be an important part of the launch of the Chandrayaan mission, has been done by Ranchi-based MECON Limited. SLP has the capability to launch advanced satellites at present and in the future.

For the SLP project in MECON, Ranchi, the MECON management had built a United Wing. The officers and scientists associated with it prepared the blueprint of the various equipment of the satellite, made its drawing and gave it a concrete shape. MECON did not receive any input from any agency for making these devices. For the first time MECON has prepared the design and drawing by itself.