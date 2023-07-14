CHANDRAYAAN 3 HAS BEGAN ITS JOURNEY TOWARDS MOON ISRO CHIEF

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards moon, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath.

"Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan-3 craft into the precise around earth. Let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres and travel towards the moon in the coming days," the ISRO chief in the presence of Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh and Chandrayaan-3 project director P Veeramuthuvel.

The ISRO also said that the health of the Spacecraft is normal. The ISRO on Friday afternoon launched its third lunar mission-Chandrayaan 3 on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket. At the end of the 25.30 hour countdown, the LVM3-M4 rocket, the largest and heaviest in its class and dubbed as 'Fat Boy' lifted off majestically at a prefixed time at 2.35 pm from the second launch pad, discharging thick plumes of smoke. Thousands of spectators who had converged to witness the historic launch cheered the rocket as it made its ascent into the skies.

The ISRO's third lunar exploration mission - Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with eight payloads. Jitendra Singh congratulated ISRO Chairman S Somanath and his team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3.