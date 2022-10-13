.

Watch: Three cars go up in flames in Guntur Published on: 48 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Three cars suddenly went up in flames in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night. The incident took place at the Narsireddypalem neighborhood in the Stambhalagaruvu area. The fire broke out due to a short circuit in one of the cars and the the fire rapidly spread to some other card nearby. The car owners immediately informed the Fire Department. The Fire Brigade brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to nearby houses. But three cars were completely burnt. Owners said that the loss was of Rs.50 lakhs as all the cars were expensive. Police have registered a case and investigation is going on.