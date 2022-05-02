.

Video of Spicejet shows passengers in fear and anxiety as air hostess tries to calm them Published on: 3 minutes ago

An inflight video of the Durgapur bound Spicejet flight from Mumbai which encountered severe midair turbulence on Sunday has surfaced on social media. It shows passengers speaking to each other in a terrified tone and an air hostess trying to calm down the panicking passengers. Oxygen masks from the overhead cabin were seen dangling and the floor of the aircraft was strewn with containers of beverages. One of the passengers was heard saying "put your hand down." Forty passengers were injured in the incident, out of which 15 sustained serious injuries. One passenger sustained a critical spine injury. The flight landed at Andal Airport in Durgapur on Sunday.