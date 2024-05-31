Babar Azam Joins Virat Kohli To Become Only Second Batter To Achieve A Major T20I Landmark

Oval (England): It disappointed Pakistan when they took on England in the fourth T20I as they lost the fixture by seven wickets but skipper Babar Azam made sure that there will be something to celebrate for him via a 36-run knock. The Pakistan skipper broke multiple feats and joined Virat Kohli in the elite list of batters who scored 4000 T20I runs.

Babar became only the second batter after Virat Kohli across the globe to do so. Coming into the match, the right-handed batter had scored 3987 runs and was 13 runs away from completing 4000 runs. The 29-year-old smashed a full delivery from Jordan through the cover region in the fourth over and raced to the record with the boundary. Babar is chasing Kohli in terms of most runs in the T20Is and there will be a fierce contest between the two to be the highest run-getter in the format by accumulating runs consistently.

He also became the first player in the world to score 2500 runs in T20Is as captain. He currently has 2520 runs from 81 matches. Babar also surpassed Kohli in terms of most runs against scored against England in T20Is amassing 660 runs at a strike rate of 141.

Pakistan lost the fixture as they managed to post a total of only 157 while batting first but the opposition chased it down in a span of 15.3 overs. With the victory England won the four-match series by 2-0 and both teams will have their eyes on the T20 World Cup which will start from June 2.