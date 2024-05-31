ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: Woman Delivers Baby on KSRTC Bus in Thrissur

The bus driver altered the route to take the woman in labor directly to Amala Hospital in Thrissur when she began experiencing severe labor pains. Doctors and nurses provided immediate medical attention inside the bus, ensuring a safe delivery for both the mother and her newborn baby girl.

Woman Delivers Baby on KSRTC Bus in Thrissur (Screen grab taken from a video posted by ANI on X)

Thrissur (Kerala): A 37-year-old woman from Malappuram district gave birth to a baby girl on a KSRTC bus in Thrissur, Kerala. The incident took place on Wednesday when the woman, travelling with her husband from Thrissur to Thottilpalam in Kozhikode, began experiencing severe labour pains as the bus crossed Peramangalam village.

In response to the situation, the bus driver promptly altered the route and headed directly to Amala Hospital in Thrissur, notifying the hospital about the emergency. Upon reaching the hospital, the woman was already in an advanced stage of labour.

Passengers were deboarded to allow doctors and nurses to provide immediate medical attention. Visuals shared on social media show the bus stopped at the hospital, with staff members rushing to assist the mother and her newborn inside the vehicle. The medical team brought essential equipment onto the bus to ensure a safe delivery.

Dr. Yasir Sulaiman of Amala Hospital stated, "The initiation of labour pain had already begun. At that point, it was impossible for us to shift her to the emergency department. We had to take out the child and cut the umbilical cord there itself. We ensured that the baby and the mother were safe. Currently, both are doing well. It was a different day and a new thing for us."

Following the successful delivery, the mother and her baby girl were transferred to the hospital for further care. Hospital officials have confirmed that both mother and child are in good health and are not facing any complications.

