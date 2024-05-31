Horoscope: This Day Brings Only Rewards For Leos | Read Astrological Predictions For May 31

Astrological predictions for May 31, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Are you a science and technology geek? Well, today you may have a chance to use your knowledge and zoom ahead of everyone! This is likely to be a hectic day as there are chances of some confusion on the work front. You'll achieve the solution but will get over-stressed, which may affect your health. However, today may prove to be ideal to repay your debts. This is also a good day to lend financial aid to a friend.

Representational Image - Aries (Getty Images)

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You will not lose your cool today despite the overwhelming odds. Rationale and reason will be the rhyme of your attitude as you diagnose the problems and uproot them successfully. Success beckons and you are ready to reach out and grab it by hook or by crook. Your partner will be happy to see your progress on the vocational front. If someone proposes a lucrative deal, you will consider it carefully before accepting it.

Representational Image - Taurus (Getty Images)

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You are likely to make a list of your daily chores that take most of your time. Then you will find a way to outsource these activities or eliminate them from your routine altogether. You will also devote a lot of your time to meditation. The health of a family member may give you some anxious moments. The important tasks that you have been working on for a long time may now be on the verge of completion.

Representational Image - Gemini (Getty Images)

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. It is high time you pay attention to your family. You have been so lost in work and in making money that you have almost forgotten the very people you have been slogging for. You may take some time off but you will be a committed person in the relationship. Moreover, you may face mood swings, hence, concentrating on tasks will be difficult today. Try to avoid arguments with your close ones as it may strain your relationships.

Representational Image - Cancer (Getty Images)

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. If you are wondering whether you'll get the carrot or the stick today, then there is some good news for you the day promises to bring only rewards for you. This will be especially true for your workplace, where your innate talents are recognised today. Expect positive support from your colleagues and oodles of inspiring tips from your superiors. Health will be fine, but you may be emotionally low. Hence, keep believing in yourself as you have always done.

Representational Image - Leo (Getty Images)

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Pay due attention to your innate feelings. You will get along famously with people today. Your loved ones will receive your sincere feelings and emotions. Work your magic to improve relationships more. Your day-to-day expenses are likely to shoot up, and if you kept an account book recording all your expenses, you would realise at the end of the year that you could have saved substantially. You need to be open and flexible in the meeting to understand everyone’s views.

Representational Image - Virgo (Getty Images)

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. It is your friends who prove to be lucky and beneficial for you today, especially if they happen to be walking the corridors of power. Do not hesitate to start that new joint venture today. See your popularity grow by leaps and bounds as you get due recognition for your abilities and efforts. A wonderful time with those close to your heart will make your day. Your skills will be appreciated by your seniors at work.

Representational Image - Libra (Getty Images)

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Until now, you have experienced all the highs. Today you may come across the lows of the professional world. The equation between your boss, colleagues and you may get slightly disturbed. However, you will make it up by evening. Freshers may look for some career opportunities. The boring day will be gone when your sweetheart will present some mouth-watering foods in the company of those close to you. Give your mind and body the rest it requires.

Representational Image - Scorpio (Getty Images)

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Upholding all that is right and just will be the height point You will be in the right spirits to fight injustice and discrimination. The day promises to be as splendid as your will. You are advised to stand up and conquer all today. Health looks good. You may need to travel for work. Although it may be somewhat expensive, it will turn out to be lucrative for you as you are likely to grab some new clients.

Representational Image - Sagittarius (Getty Images)

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Lack of proper planning is probably the reason for you not being able to get your work done in time. You'll realise this mistake and today; you will spend the majority of time drawing a plan on paper. You may hit the jackpot but think twice before spending the money on anything unnecessary. You will be able to share responsibilities to ensure a long-term relationship with your beloved. Financial deals done today will fetch rich rewards in the future.

Representational Image - Capricorn (Getty Images)

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You spend a lot of time planning for a better future. Sure, it does minimise the chances of errors as you know possible obstacles in advance. However, the time you spend on calculations takes you away from reality, and you don't fully concentrate on what you have now. This will be a good and humorous day as you'll feel enthusiastic and deal well with your stress. Things might get critical at first but you'll be able to overcome it.

Representational Image - Aquaris (Getty Images)

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Today, you will feel generous and calm. You will shower those in the family who are younger than you with this generosity and as a result, be the object of their fondness. With a clear perspective, you will be able to see things for what they are. The only downside of the day is that your expenses might take a toll on your wallet. You are bound to get the rewards of your efforts, but the time is yet to come.