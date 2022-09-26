.

Video: Bulldozer falls into canal while demolishing old bridge in Muzaffarnagar

The driver of a bulldozer narrowly escaped death while demolishing a 100-year-old bridge over the Ganga canal in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. While demolishing an old, dilapidated bridge in the Jansath area, abruptly the bulldozer fell into the canal along with the bridge and almost got absorbed. A video of the incident shows the bulldozer stationed at the wobbly and narrow bridge and striking the bridge using its boom in an attempt to demolish the bridge. As the first part of the bridge collapsed, it transpired into a domino effect which led to other parts of the bridge collapsing as well. When the whole bridge collapsed, it took with it the JCB bulldozer. However, the driver Ravinder Yadav and his companion escaped unhurt. While the JCB is still stuck. The demolition work was being carried out as part of a project to widen the Panipat-Khatima Highway along the canal.