Floral Tributes Paid to Ramoji Rao; His Journey From Humble Beginning To Dizzying Heights Recalled

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

A nationwide condolence meeting was held on Thursday in honour of Ramoji Rao, the founder of the Ramoji Group. In New Delhi and Bhubaneswar, ETV Bharat employees paid floral tributes and observed a two-minute silence. Later, an audio-video presentation showcased Rao's journey and the expansion of the Ramoji Group.

ETV Bharat employees recall the services and contributions of Ramoji Rao to society and the media at a condolence meeting in New Delhi and Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: A condolence meeting was organised across various institutions nationwide on Thursday to honour Ramoji Rao, the esteemed founder and chairman of the Ramoji Group, a significant figure in the media and entertainment industry.

An audio-video presentation chronicled Ramoji Rao's life, highlighting his journey from humble beginnings to establishing a vast media empire (ETV Bharat)

At the ETV Bharat Bureau Office in Jhandewalan, New Delhi, employees from the editorial, marketing, operations, legal and other departments of ETV and ETV Bharat gathered to pay tributes to Ramoji Rao, with emotions running high.

Under the leadership of Delhi Branch Head Gulshan Dhingra, floral tributes were paid and a two-minute silence was observed in his memory. Later, an audio-video presentation chronicled Ramoji Rao's life, highlighting his journey from humble beginnings to establishing a vast media empire. The clip showcased his influence in print, entertainment, TV and digital media, emphasising the significance of Ramoji Film City, recognised by the 'Guinness World Records' as the world's largest film studio complex. The video also underscored ETV Bharat's role as a digital news platform, delivering news in 12 regional languages and English across 29 states.

The grief-stricken ETV Bhart family organised a condolence meeting in Bhubaneswar to mourn the demise of ETV Group founder Padma Vibhushan Ramoji Rao. On the occasion, ETV Bharat Odisha reporters and stringers, including the bureau chief Vishwanath Praharaj Rajguru, offered floral tributes to the late Ramoji Rao and recalled his contributions to the country and society, including the media and entertainment industry. All the representatives of ETV Bharat Odisha from across the state joined and paid homage to the departed soul.

