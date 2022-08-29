.

Trials of Enhanced Range Pinaka rockets held successfully Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The user trials of the Enhanced Range Pinaka rockets have been conducted at Balasore and Pokhran in the last couple of weeks. The weapon system, is considered to be a major addition to the Indian Army's firepower with the rockets being able to strike targets from a distance of 75 km and with an accuracy of 40 meters. The manufacturers of the weapon system include Munitions India Ltd and Economic Explosives Ltd. It has met user requirements during the trial.