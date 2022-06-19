.

Swachh Bharat: PM Modi picks up litter at newly-inaugurated tunnel in Delhi

A staunch advocate of the Swachh Bharat campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday picked up litter at the newly launched ITPO tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor in the national capital. PM Modi was seen inspecting the newly inaugurated tunnel and picking up an empty water bottle and other pieces of trash as he walked along. The Prime Minister inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi today. The Prime Minister has always stressed on keeping the surroundings clean. In October 2019, in a video shared on Twitter, PM Modi can be seen picking up plastic bottles, plates and other garbage from a beach in Mamallapuram while jogging.