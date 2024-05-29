Conduct Regular Fire Risk Assessment Drill in Hospitals: DGHS to States and UTs

New Delhi: Shocked over two back to back incidents of fire in two different hospitals in New Delhi, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday dashed a letter to all states and Union Territories (UTs) asking them to conduct regular fire risk assessment drills in all hospitals and identify potentially vulnerable areas.

The Director General also sent a checklist which is in possession of ETV Bharat suggesting for prevention and maintenance of fire safety. It has asked the authorities to submit an action taken report to the DGHS at the earliest.

Emphasising that safety and well-being of patients (both outpatients and inpatients), staff and visitors are of utmost importance in the healthcare facilities, director general Dr Atul Goel said most of the fire incidents is a result of short circuit due to sub-optimal electrical maintenance and or overload of electricity lines due to use of air conditioners and other equipment.

"Given the potential risk associated with fire hazards in hospitals, it is imperative that strict protocols and measures be put in place to prevent, detect and respond to fire effectively. Establishing a robust fire safety plan and conducting fire evacuation and safety drills will not only ensure compliance with regulatory requirements but also safeguard lives and property," Dr Goel said in his letter sent to Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Secretary Health of all states and UTs, AIIMS, and principal and medical superintendent of all medical colleges.

He said that as temperature is escalating during the present summer months and hospital fires have become a more significant threat, there is urgency to take all necessary actions to identify potentially vulnerable areas.

He asked the authorities to implement appropriate fire prevention measures, such as proper storage of flammable materials and regular and optimal preventive maintenance of electrical circuits and systems.

"Providing staff training on fire safety protocols, evacuation procedures, and use of fire fighting equipment, installation and optimum maintenance of fire detection and suppression systems including smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and sprinklers are immediate requirements," he said.

Dr Goel further said establishing an emergency response plan with SOPs for evacuating patients, staff and visitors in the untoward incident of fire is most important. In the checklist sent to the authorities in states and UTs, Dr Goel emphasised on functional fire fighting system, regular maintenance and testing, oxygen safety, installation of smoke detectors and fire alarms, combustible material control, non- combustible material for electrical ducts, avoid overloading power source, installation of water sprinkles and hosepipes.

In the checklist, Dr Goel also suggested liaising with fire safety officers at the local level for fire safety audits, staff training, mock drills besides having an evacuation plan.

Recently six newborns died at Delhi’s Baby Care New Born hospital at Vivek VihaR. In another incident that took place on Tuesday, May 28, a fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in the Paschim Vihar area of Delhi.