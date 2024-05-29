ETV Bharat / entertainment

'There's No Shadow ...': Natasa Stankovic's Cryptic Post Fuels Divorce Rumours with Hardik Pandya

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Natasa Stankovic's recent posts on her Instagram Story have fueled speculation about her relationship status with Hardik Pandya. The rumours started after Stankovic removed Pandya from her social media account.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Rumours have been circulating for several days now that Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Serbian model Natasa Stankovic, may be heading towards a split. The speculation began when a Reddit user noticed that Stankovic had removed Pandya from her Instagram handle. Since then, the model has posted a series of cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories, fueling the rumours of a potential divorce.

'There's No Shadow ...': Natasa Stankovic's Cryptic Post Fuels Divorce Rumours with Hardik Pandya
Natasa Stankovic's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

One of her recent posts on IG Story featured a video of a drive, accompanied by a message that read, "Praise God." Another post showed a selfie from her gym session, with the lyrics of Cory Asbury's song Reckless Love highlighted in the picture. The lyrics, "There's No Shadow You Won't Light Up," have sparked curiosity about whether Stankovic is hinting at moving on from her current situation.

'There's No Shadow ...': Natasa Stankovic's Cryptic Post Fuels Divorce Rumours with Hardik Pandya
Natasa Stankovic's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

Earlier, Stankovic had shared a picture of traffic signs on her Instagram Story, and wrote, "Someone is about to get on the streets." This post came amidst rumours that the couple is separated and that Pandya may have to transfer a significant portion of his net worth to Stankovic.

Recently, Stankovic was spotted in Mumbai with Aleksandar Alex Ilic, rumoured to be the boyfriend of actor Disha Patani. When asked by the paparazzi to comment on the ongoing rumours, Stankovic replied, "Thank you very much," and quickly got into her car.

Some online users speculate that this could be a PR strategy by Pandya's team to garner sympathy for the cricketer after his team Mumbai Indians underperformed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and was in the last position in the league. However, without a statement from the couple, these remain mere speculations.

Stankovic and Pandya tied the knot in a private ceremony during the lockdown in 2020, and they have a son named Agastya. Last year, they organised a grand three-day wedding in Udaipur, which included both Indian and white wedding ceremonies. As the rumours continue to swirl, fans and followers of the couple are eagerly awaiting a statement from them to clarify the situation.

