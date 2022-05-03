.

Man with CM Yogi's tattoo reaches Uttarakhand, wishes to meet him Published on: 48 seconds ago

A man boasting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's tattoo on his chest, claims that he had reached Uttrakhand's Puri district to meet UP CM as he is on a 3-day visit to Uttrakhand. The man named Ramveer Thakur claims to be in touch with Yogi Adityanath's sister and refers to her as Bua (paternal aunt) and says, "I am requesting Bua to enable a meeting with (Yogi Adityanath) or do my postmortem". Further, he says that this evening he will be meeting Yogi Adityanath as promised by Bua and will offer a handwritten note to him detailing all his emotions. "Even Maharaj ji (Yogi Adityanath) knows that there is a man who has marked his tattoo on his chest,' he adds.