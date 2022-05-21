.

First batch for Hemkund Sahib leaves from Chamoli's Govind Ghat on Saturday Published on: 30 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The first batch of Sangat led by the Panj Pyaras was flagged off by the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust for Sri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara from Chamoli's Govind Ghat on Saturday. Portals of the world's highest Gurudwara situated at an altitude of more than fifteen thousand feet are opening on Sunday at 10:30 am. Narendra Jit Singh Bindra, the vice-chairman of Hemkund Sahib Trust, says that after 2 years of the Corona period, large numbers of devotees are expected to visit the shrine for which, the trust has made all necessary arrangements. Earlier on Thursday, State Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the Sangat from Hemkund Sahib Trust in Rishikesh.