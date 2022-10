.

8000 participants match dancing steps at Kullu Dussehra festival Published on: 32 minutes ago

Over 8000 men and women attired in traditional garments took part in Kullu Dussehra 2022 festival at Rath Maidan on Friday. The participants in a jubilant mood were performing a dance program on the occasion. Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Govind Thakur also attended the festival as chief guest. He also showcased his dancing skills along with others.