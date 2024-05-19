ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur Couple Injured in Kashmir Terror Attack: Family Appeals Govt to Airlift Them to AIIMS Delhi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

Family of the tourist couple from Rajasthan injured in a terrorist attack in Kashmir on Saturday evening have appealed to the state and central governments to airlift their kin to Delhi and admit them to AIIMS.

Jaipur: Family of Farha and Tabrez, the couple from Rajasthan attacked by terrorists in Kashmir late Saturday, have demanded that the duo be airlifted and treated at AIIMS Delhi.

Terrorists struck at two places in Kashmir on Saturday night, killing a former BJP sarpanch in Shopian and injuring the tourist couple from Jaipur in Anantnag, two days ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla.

Speaking to ETV Bharat from his home in Jaipur's Pathan Chowk, Tabrez's Father Aslam Khan said his son and daughter-in-law had gone to Kashmir with a group of about 50 other tourists. "After visiting Pahalgam, he (Tabrez) went to have dinner at a resort in Yannar (near Pahalgam) on Saturday evening, where two attackers who came on a bike opened fire. Farha and Tabrez were injured. Farha's condition is stable but Tabrez's condition is said to be critical," he said.

The couple were rushed to Anantnag hospital after the attack. The family was informed that Tabrez underwent a surgery at 3 in the night, and has been in ICU. Worried about them, the family have appealed that they be airlifted to Delhi and treated at AIIMS.

"I appeal to our Chief Minister and the central government to airlift them to Delhi and admitted to AIIMS so that they receive the best treatment," Arif Khan, Tabrez younger brother told ETV Bharat.

Earlier on Saturday night, Jammu and Kashmir Police said it had cordoned off the area where the attack happened. "Terrorists fired upon and injured a woman, Farha, a resident of Jaipur (in Rajasthan) and her spouse Tabrez at Yannar in Anantnag. The injured were evacuated to a hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The back-to-back attacks come at a time when campaigning for the parliamentary polls in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat is going on. Polling in Baramulla will be held on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.

