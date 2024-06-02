Sonakshi Sinha Gets Sweet Wishes from Rumoured Beau Zaheer Iqbal on Her 37th Birthday - See Pics

Hyderabad: As Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha basks in the glory of her remarkable performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi, her birthday has become all the more memorable. The actor, who turned 37 on June 2, was showered with love and affection by her rumoured beau, Zaheer Iqbal, who took to his social media handle to express his heartfelt wishes.

The Notebook actor shared a series of candid pictures on Instagram featuring the lovely couple, exuding warmth and affection. Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz (followed by a red heart and a wink emoji)." The images, which have taken the internet by storm, showcase the undeniable chemistry between Sonakshi and Zaheer, leaving their fans in awe. Reacting to the pictures, a social media user commented, "Dono ki jodi mashallah hai." Another wrote, "Perfect! Happy Happiest Birthday @aslisona Mam."

The rumoured couple had collaborated in the film Double XL. Earlier, Zaheer had addressed the dating rumours surrounding him and Sonakshi, stating that he no longer bothered about what others thought.

Speaking of Heeramandi, the eight-episode period drama, which premiered on Netflix on May 1, features an ensemble cast, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Indresh Malik and Taha Shah Badussha, among others. The show has received a mixed-to-positive response from critics and audiences alike. Meanwhile, Sonakshi is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Kakuda.