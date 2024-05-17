WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor and Wamika Gabbi Nail Airport Look, Rasha Thadani Papped outside Restaurant

Hyderabad: Shraddha Kapoor, who was reportedly holidaying with her rumoured beau Rahul Mody, returned to Mumbai on Friday. The actor exuded a cool vibe at the airport, donning a relaxed summer outfit comprising a white tee, reading glasses, and blue denim jeans. On the other hand, Wamika Gabbi, set to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Baby John, captured the paparazzi's attention with her traditional white attire at the airport. Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani was spotted outside a Bandra restaurant with a friend, flashing a bright smile and posing for photographers before entering the eatery. The trio made stylish appearances in the city.

