'JMM Learnt Corruption from Cong; Shahzada Rahul Speaks Maoist Language': Modi in Jharkhand Rally

Jamshedpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that any industrialist will think 50 times before investing in states ruled by the party, owing to the shehzada's use of Maoist language.

Modi, addressing a poll rally here, also accused the grand old party of patronising dynastic politics and considering Lok Sabha seats as ancestral properties.

"The language used by the Congress shehzada' will make any industrialist think 50 times before investing in states ruled by the party... The 'shehzada' is using language spoken by Maoists and is extorting money through innovative methods, the PM said, in an apparent reference to Gandhi.

"I dare the CMs of Congress and INDIA bloc-ruled states to answer as to whether they agree with the anti-industry and anti-industrialist language of their 'shehzada'," Modi said.

Taking a dig at Gandhi over his decision to contest from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, he said the Congress shehzada' rushed to that constituency, saying it is my mummy's seat, which not even an eight-year-old school boy will say.

Modi also accused the Congress of denying basic amenities to people, and alleged that the condition of 18,000 villages was similar to that of the 18th century during the party's previous regimes.

Modi also called Jamshedpur 'mini India'. He said that right mandate in Lok Sabha elections is to help empower people and ensure a bright future of future generations and the country. Taking a dig at JMM, he said their leaders are not bothered about industrial , economic and agricultural development, jobs and national security.

PM Modi asked the reason of industrial backwardness of mineral-rich Jharkhand. "Blame it on Congress and JMM which have looted people's money and amassed coffers for their leaders undermining the interest of the poor."

"Congress was involved in countless scams. The party has created a record of loot while RJD snatched land from the poor in the name of jobs. JMM learnt the art of corruption from Congress and RJD. The party has grabbed the land of the poor and the army. You are the owner of the money looted by corrupt leaders. I guarantee you that I will return all the money snatched from poor people. I am ensuring that I will return this money to those to whom it belongs," he added.

Earlier, BJP state president Babulal Marandi, Jamshedpur candidate Vidyut Baran Mahato, Union Minister Arjun Munda and AJSU supremo Sudesh Mahato welcomed PM Modi.