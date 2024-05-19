Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Get Emotional as RCB Qualify For IPL 2024 Playoffs

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their remarkable run by securing their sixth win on the trot and booked their birth in the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with a gripping 27-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

With a nervy victory over CSK, the match saw a pleasing moment as RCB's former skipper Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, were overwhelmed with emotions. One can see tears in their eyes as well. Virat Kohli's gesture with cap in the hand and head down on his knees tells you how much they wanted not just to qualify for the playoffs but to keep themselves alive in the hunt for their maiden IPL title.

Kohli's blistering start with the bat, contributing 47 runs, set the tone for RCB's imposing total of 218/5. Despite CSK's spirited fightback led by Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, RCB held their nerve, with Yash Dayal's composed final over ensuring victory as they managed to restrict the visitors to 191 runs.

During the match, the 35-year-old became the only second batter to hit 700 fours in IPL history after Punjab Kings' skipper Shikhar Dhawan (768). He also became the first Indian and second overall player to have 700+ runs per season twice in the cash-rich league. Former RCB opener Chris Gayle was the first to have two 700+ runs in IPL seasons.

This has been an incredible comeback from the Bengaluru-based side with six consecutive victories after managing to win only one out of seven. This has been second second-best match-winning streak from the RCB after 2016 when they won nine matches. By securing a victory by more than 18+ runs, RCB have become the fourth team to qualify for the playoffs with seven wins and as many losses. Despite having the same points as RCB, CSK finished fifth due to a poor net run rate that RCB they failed not just to win the match, but to reduce the margin of runs to 27.

The CSK's campaign has come to an end, raising questions about MS Dhoni's future with the team amid speculation about his playing days. Dinesh Karthik would be hoping to finish his IPL career on a high note. With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) securing the top spot in the table, RCB will now prepare for the IPL Eliminator match while awaiting their opponent. Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the playoffs.