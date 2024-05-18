IPL 2024 | RCB Qualify for Playoffs as They Beat CSK by 27 Runs

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs to secure the fourth and final play-off spot in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad had already qualified for the play-offs.

Sent into bat, RCB posted a challenging 218 for five against CSK in their must-win. Skipper Faf du Plessis (54) and Virat Kohli (47) shared 78 runs for the opening stand in 9.4 overs after the match was interrupted by showers for sometime at the end of the third over.

Coming onto bat at No.3 position, Rajat Patidar made 41 off 23 balls and stitched 71 runs with Cameron Green (38 not out off 17) for the second wicket to keep up the tempo.

Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik (14 off 6) and Glenn Maxwell (16 off 5) played short little cameos to lift RCB. CSK needed 201 runs to qualify for the playoffs on account of a better run rate even if they lose, but could only manage 191 for 7.

Rachin Ravindra scored 61 off 37 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane made 42 not out and 33 respectively. Towards the end, the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who could have probably played his last IPL match, scored a 13-ball 25-run cameo. But it was not enough. Yash Dayal kept his cool in the last over and returned with figures of 2/42 for RCB.

Overs 7-20 (191/7)

Ajinkya Rahane (33) and Ravindra (61) steadied the innings with a 64-run stand but Lockie Ferguson broke the partnership as the former was holed out by du Plessis and then the New Zealander was run out. Du Plessis then took a screamer to remove Mitchell Santner as CSK slipped to 129 for 6 in 15 overs. With their backs to the wall, Jadeja and Dhoni added a whirlwind 61 off 27 balls to bring the equation down to 11 off five balls to qualify for the play-offs. With CSK needing 17 runs off the last six balls to qualify, Yash Dayal bowled the final over and he was straight away smashed for a six by Dhoni but the pacer came back strongly to dismiss the former CSK skipper and then conceded just one run in next five balls to seal it for RCB.

Overs 1-6 (58/2)

Glenn Maxwell bowled the first over of the match and picked a first-ball wicket. He sent Ruturaj Gaikwad back to the pavilion on a golden duck. However, he still conceded 12 runs in his first over. Rachin Ravindra found his timing and smashed a couple of crisp boundaries in the first two overs. But then, RCB made a comeback with a wicket of Daryl Mitchell for only four runs as Yash Dayal picked a wicket in his first over. Rahane, who was demoted to number four, got going with an exceptional pull shot over long leg. Siraj into the attack to bowl the fourth over, but was taken to the cleaners collecting 13 runs off his first over. However, the powerplay has been shared by both the teams as RCB picked up a couple of wickets of in-form batters while CSK collected almost 60 runs.

