6-year-old boy dies after machine falls on his head in Pune Published on: 2 hours ago

Pune: In a very unfortunate incident, a six-year-old boy died after a heavy grinder fell on his head. The incident took place in the Pimple Gurav area of ​​Pimpri Chinchwad city on Tuesday. According to police, the minor accompanied his mother to a washing center to get their vehicle washed. After dropping the vehicle at the center, they were waiting at the workshop. The minor, while playing around the center, tried to pull a grinder kept on a stand and it accidentally fell on his head. The mother rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The incident has been recorded on CCTV and the police are investigating the case further.