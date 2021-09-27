.

Heavy rains lashes parts of Odisha as Cyclone Gulab made landfall Published on: 41 minutes ago



Heavy rains lashed parts of Odisha's Koraput district and dipped some areas under 2 feet of water, as Cyclone Gulab made landfall in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha today. The national highway near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border in Pahantia has been blocked. Visitors to Vishakhapatnam and other parts of Andhra Pradesh have been asked to pass through Arau and Narayanpatna. District Magistrate Abdal Aktar rushed to the spot and monitored the situation. Cyclone Gulab is the second to hit Odisha in four months after Cyclone Yaas in May.