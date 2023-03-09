Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A four-year-old child was seriously injured after being attacked by a stray bull in the Dhanipur area of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The incident took place Thana Gandhi Park area of Dhanipur. A CCTV video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Locals said that the child was taken for a walk by his grandfather on Thursday morning adding that she left the child on the roadside for a while to meet someone. The CCTV footage shows that as the child was waiting for him to return, a large bull came down the street and suddenly charged at the child.

Before the child could even realise what happened, the bull knocked him down and pinned him to the ground. Seeing this his grandfather rushed to the spot and swiftly pulled the child away from the raging bull. The severely injured toddler was admitted to the JN Medical College for treatment.

Following the attack, the locals lodged a complaint to the Municipal Corporation which later launched a drive to catch the stray bulls in the area. The bull which attacked the child has also been captured, officials said.

The incident has once again highlighted the issue of stray bulls in Dhanipur and several other areas in the district which has generated severe discontent among locals. They alleged that the issue of stray bulls roaming freely on the streets and sometimes attacking people has been a cause of concern for a long but despite repeated complaints to the Municipal Corporation, no action has been taken to address the issue.