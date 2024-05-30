ETV Bharat / sports

Praggnanandhaa Clinches First Classical Chess Win over World No.1 Carlsen

author img

By PTI

Published : May 30, 2024, 8:21 AM IST

R Praggnanandhaa secured his first classical chess victory over Magnus Carlsen, propelling himself to the top of the Norway Chess tournament leaderboard with 5.5 points after three rounds.

Praggnanandhaa Clinches First Classical Chess Win over World No.1 Carlsen
R Praggnanandhaa (ANI Photo)

Stavanger (Norway): Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa claimed his maiden classical game victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen to take the sole lead in the Norway Chess tournament here. The 18-year-old Indian, who has beaten Carlsen in the rapid/exhibition games quite a few times, took the leader's position with 5.5 points after three rounds.

Praggnanandhaa was playing with white pieces and his victory pushed home favourite Carlsen to the fifth spot in the points table. Classical chess, also known as slow chess, allows players significant amount of time to make their moves, usually at least one hour.

Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa had drawn their previous three encounters in this format. Praggnandhaa's sister R Vaishali held the top spot in the women's competition, also with 5.5 points. She drew her game against Anna Muzychuk.

In other games, world number two Fabiano Caruana of the USA defeated reigning world champion Ding Liren of China. Liren dropped to the bottom of the heap in the six-player field following the loss.

American Hikaru Nakamura won his Armageddon game against Alireza Firouzja of France to earn an extra half point and be third in the standings. Nakamura will be up against Praggnanandhaa in the fourth round.

Read More

  1. Norway Chess : Praggnanandhaa Loses to Reigning World Champion Ding Liren in Armageddon
  2. Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa Beats Alireza In Armageddon

TAGGED:

PRAGGNANANDHAA VS MAGNUS CARLSENCHESS WORLD NUMBER 1 MAGNUS CARLSENNORWAY CHESSCLASSICAL CHESS WINPRAGGNANANDHAA CLASSICAL CHESS WIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.