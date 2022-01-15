.

WATCH | Rare Indian skimmer bird reaches Dholpur



The skimmer bird is mainly seen on the banks of the Chambal river in Dholpur district on the border of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Known as Panchira in the native language, the Indian skimmer attracts everyone with its acrobatics. It is an infallible bird and expert hunter. It hunts while ripping the water with its beak with a wingspan of about 108 cm. Dholpur is an important stop for the bird and it stays here during the breeding period. It was declared a district bird by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia.