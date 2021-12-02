.

Uttarakhand: Leopard cub found by villagers in sugarcane field



A leopard cub was found by villagers in a sugarcane field in the Thotupura village in Bajpur, Uttarakhand. The villagers harvesting the sugarcane crop fled from the cub once they saw it. They later informed forest officials regarding the incident. After getting information, the forest officials reached the spot and left the cub in the field under strict surveillance. The officials have noted that if the cub is unable to be reunited with its mother, it will be taken to the rescue centre.