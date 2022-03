.

Watch: Dalai Lama makes his first public appearance in two years in Dharamshala Published on: 7 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama made his first public appearance on March 18 in Dharamshala in about two years since the COVID pandemic hit the country. The 14th Dalai Lama delivered teachings from the Jataka Tales followed by the ceremony for generating Bodhichitta at the main Tibetan Temple Tsuglakhang.