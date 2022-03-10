.

Pushkar Singh Dhami fails to break CM's jinx in Uttarakhand Published on: 26 minutes ago

Uttarakhand has 70 assembly seats but no outgoing Chief Minister has won since 2012. The Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had failed to break it. On contrary, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is close to winning in Uttarakhand and breaking the myth that no party has ever won the election in the state to come back to power in a row. Dhami lost against Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri with a margin of 6579 at the Khatima Assembly seat. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had contested from the Khatima assembly seat for the third time.