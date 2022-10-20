.

Uttarakhand: Fresh spell of snowfall at Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand): Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand received its first snowfall of the season on Thursday. Kedarnath attracts a lot of tourists and devotees. It is one of the most beautiful places in Uttarakhand and is surrounded by mountains. Despite the snowfall, devotees are thronging to see Baba Kedar. Subsequently, PM Modi on Friday will offer prayer in Kedarnath and Badrinath and will also lay the foundation stone of the ropeway in Kedarnath.