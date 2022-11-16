.

6-year-old boy bitten by pet dog in lift of a residential complex in UP's Gr Noida Published on: 1 hours ago

In yet another case of a pet dog-attack in the Delhi-NCR region, a six-year-old boy was seriously injured after having been bitten by a pet dog inside the lift of a residential complex in Greater Noida on Tuesday. CCTV footage from inside the lift shows the dog attacking the school-going child accompanied by his mother as the dog enters the lift with its owner. The incident occurred in tower 7 of the La Residentia society, The schoolboy was left with a bite mark on his hand and had to be administered four injections. The incident has given rise to fear and resentment among other families who live there. The video of the incident is getting widely shared on social media.