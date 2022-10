.

Sherlyn Chopra questions Salman Khan for allowing Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16 Published on: 15 minutes ago

Sajid Khan's entry into the controversial Bigg Boss 16 has caused a stir and now Sherlyn Chopra, who accused the filmmaker of sexual misconduct, has questioned superstar Salman Khan for having the #MeToo accused on the show. Sherlyn opined that Salman should have used his superstardom to give voice to the victims.