Ahmedabad: On a day Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel said that he was unhappy with the state Congress leadership though not with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, his WhatsApp profile picture where he is wearing a saffron scarf created a fresh controversy. Hardik said that he had deleted the profile picture.

Speaking to the media in Songadh in the Tapi district, Hardik, the working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress said that his only problem with regard to the State Congress leadership was over the issue of giving responsibilities to committed workers. "I have said it earlier too. I am unhappy with the state leadership, not Rahul Gandhi or Priyankaji. My only problem with the state leadership is that the party must give responsibilities to strong and committed people as state Assembly elections are approaching," said Patel.

Refuting rumours about his discontent against the Congress leadership, Hardik said that Congress was a family where members were free to raise questions and express their views. Refuting media reports that he may join the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, Hardik said, "People talk about so many things. When Joe Biden was elected as US President, I praised him because the Vice President (Kamala Harris) was of Indian descent. Does that mean that I am joining Joe Biden's party? In politics, if our enemy is good and worth appreciating, we have to keep that in mind too."

"If they (BJP) are good at decision making, we also need to make quick decisions. If you waste time, people will eventually drift away from us. There are many who want to strengthen the party. My only point is such youngsters must get space in the party," he added. Asked about his WhatsApp profile picture wearing a saffron scarf, Hardik said that he has deleted it adding that he did not realise that there are several groups.

