New Delhi: The Congress is keen to induct Patidar community leader Naresh Patel to boost the party’s electoral prospects ahead of the Assembly polls this year but does not want to upset young leader Hardik Patel either. Congress managers have been trying to rope in Naresh Patel for a long time but are aware that his induction may upset Hardik.

The Patels comprise around 14-15 per cent of voters in Gujarat and are considered an influential community, which is wooed by both the Congress and the BJP. Hardik had shot into fame when he led the movement for quota for the Patel community in education and jobs as a teenager. Later, he was roped in by the Congress, which benefited from Hardik’s presence in the 2017 assembly elections.

Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, to be held by year-end, Congress managers are trying to add another name to its kitty of Patel leaders who can bring in additional votes. Interestingly, Naresh Patel is playing hardball and is taking time to make a choice. On Saturday, Naresh told reporters in Gujarat’s Rajkot that other than poll strategist Prashant Kishor, no other Congress leaders had contacted him. Naresh also said that he would clarify his position by mid-May.

On Sunday, senior Congress leaders downplayed Naresh Patel’s remarks saying that discussions with the community leader were on and would bear fruit soon. “Things are positive. Naresh Patel is expected to join us once the exact role of Prashant Kishor is settled. Kishor will also have a role to play in the Gujarat polls,” a former Gujarat Congress chief told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity.

“Hardik may be upset over the induction of Naresh,” he said when asked about the recent provocative statements coming from Hardik Patel, who first alleged non-cooperation by the state Congress leadership and later praised the BJP. After Gujarat Congress leaders lodged a complaint against Hardik with the AICC leaders, the young leader also toned down his rhetoric, saying he did not want to quit the grand old party but only wanted that his energies be put to good use.

Naresh, a well-known social worker in the western state, is also the chairman of the Khodaldham Trust, which is respected among the Leuva Patel community. Congress managers said Naresh Patel has considerable influence among the Patels and his joining the Congress will strengthen public perception about the grand old party. Congress strategists pointed out that the BJP is also trying to woo the influential Patel community and had, therefore, brought in Karwa Patel leader Bhupendra Patel as the new chief minister last year replacing Vijay Rupani.

