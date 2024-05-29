ETV Bharat / bharat

Excise Case: Delhi Court Takes Cognisance of ED Charge Sheet Against Kavitha, Others

author img

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

A Delhi court took cognisance of a supplemental charge sheet that the ED had filed against K Kavitha, the leader of the BRS, and others in connection with a money laundering case involving the alleged excise scam .

Excise Case: Delhi Court Takes Cognisance of ED Charge Sheet Against Kavitha, Others
BRS leader K Kavitha (IANS Photo)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED against BRS leader K Kavitha and others in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge for ED and CBI cases Kaveri Baweja said the prosecution complaint, the Enforcement Directorate's version of a charge sheet, contained "sufficient" prima facie evidence against the accused.

The judge issued production warrant for Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for June 3. She is in judicial custody in the case and currently lodged in Tihar central jail. The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities. Subsequently, the ED filed a case on August 22, 2022 on the basis of the CBI FIR that was lodged on August 17 the same year.

TAGGED:

EXCISE CASEKAVITHAED CHARGE SHEETK KAVITHA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Exclusive | 'INDIA Bloc Wave in Country; Will Win All 14 Seats in Jharkhand': CM Champai Soren

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.