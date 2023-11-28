Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 continues to deliver heightened entertainment with each passing episode. While the latest promos of the show hint at an intense altercation, this time between Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, Neil Bhatt has been nominated for the entire season following an intense fight with Ankita.

A promo of the upcoming episode reveals Isha Malviya taking Ankita Lokhande to the therapy room to discuss the latter's issues with maintaining cleanliness and fulfilling her household responsibilities. Malviya emphasized the importance of consistently attending to these duties, urging Lokhande to improve her approach to household chores.

The ongoing narrative has seen Malviya and Mannara Chopra repeatedly pointing out Lokhande's alleged negligence in performing her household duties, particularly in cleaning the bathroom. Despite reminders, Lokhande claimed to have completed the task, which was later contested by Malviya and Chopra after inspecting the area themselves. This led to a public confrontation where Isha Malviya brought up the issue in front of others, highlighting Lokhande's oversight. This public exposure visibly offended Lokhande, who felt embarrassed by the accusation.

In a tense exchange, Ankita defended herself, stating, "I am not a professional cleaner," when confronted about her cleaning standards. This led to a heated discussion where Lokhande defended her efforts while Malviya persisted with her concerns.

Furthermore, another promo hints at an intriguing nomination process leading to a heated argument between Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt. Their clash results in Bhatt's nomination for the entire season after a war of words between the two. The released Instagram teaser showcases the escalating tension during the nomination task, with Neil nominating Ankita and triggering a fiery exchange, where accusations of cowardice are hurled. Despite attempts to calm the situation, the confrontation intensifies.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, the spotlight was on Anurag Dobhal, whose decision to exit the show voluntarily took center stage. Dobhal declared his intention to leave and was willing to pay the substantial penalty of 2 crore rupees.