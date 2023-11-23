BIGG BOSS 17 VICKY JAIN AND SANA RAEES KHAN ENGAGE IN MASSIVE FIGHT OVER HOUSE DUTIES FORMER SAYS KHANA NAHI DUNGA AAJ

Hyderabad: The forthcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, appears to be highly thrilling as a major altercation is about to unfold between Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan. Both of them will clash over their responsibilities within the BB house. In a recent promo video shared on social media, Vicky Jain is seen becoming extremely furious with Sana Raees Khan for neglecting her household chores and engaging in conversations with the members of the Dil Room.

Bursting into the room, Vicky demands that Sana discharge her duties and assist their team, warning that he will not share food with her otherwise. "Khana nahi dunga na aaj... koyi bolna mat yaha pe," said Vicky. Infuriated by this, Sana confronts Vicky for stooping so low as to discuss not giving her food.

Initially, Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain got along fairly well. However, they soon encountered numerous clashes. Nevertheless, ever since they found themselves in the Dimag Room, they tried to set aside their issues and play as a unified team. Unfortunately, in the previous episode, a dispute arose between Vicky and Sana when Ankita Lokhande expressed her desire to sleep alongside Vicky on the double bed in the Dimag Room. Vicky requested that Sana shift to a single bed so that the couple could share the double bed.

Sana remained adamant, asserting her discomfort on a single bed. This angered Vicky, leading him to conspire with other housemates to cease cooking for Sana from the next day onwards. The rest of the Dimag Room members are already opposed to Sana and have pledged their support for Vicky against her.