Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 17 is full of twists and surprises already and to top it off contestants have their own tantrums. In the 39th episode that aired on Wednesday, the house was as chaotic as it could be. From Sana Raees asking Ankita Lokhande to leave the Dimaag room and sleep in her allotted Dil room, thus separating her from Vicky Jain, to Arun Mahashetty confronting Jigna Vora over her accusations of cleaning the former's underwears, the episode was a roller coaster ride.

Bigg Boss slams housemates over cleanliness

The contestants of Bigg Boss 17 received a direct message from Bigg Boss himself due to the messy state of the luxurious BB house. In response to the chaotic mess created by the inmates, Bigg Boss delivered a firm ultimatum during Wednesday's episode of the popular television series. The participants were given a one-hour deadline to restore the house to its usual condition and improve the overall cleanliness standards. Following this warning, everyone hurriedly started tidying up their belongings.

Bigg Boss punishes contestants for not complying

Expressing displeasure towards Arun Srikanth Mashetty, Sunny Arya, and Khanzaadi (Firoza Khan), Bigg Boss decided to punish the entire house. As a penalty, the kitchen hours were reduced from nine to four and a half hours per day. Additionally, the kitchen area would now be accessible only once per day. Bigg Boss also instructed Sana Raees Khan to gather all the fruits in the house and store them in the storeroom until further notice after Arun, Sunny and Khanzaadi stole their stuff from the possessions seized by Bigg Boss.

Mannara Chopra claims Munawar Faruqui is biased

Taking charge as the cleanliness inspector, Munawar instructed Sana to inform Khanzaadi to clean her area. Isha informed Khanzaadi about this, which bothered her. Munawar proceeded to ask Mannara to organize her space as well, which also irritated her. Mannara whispered that Munawar should inspect other people's areas (hinting at Ankita Lokhande), leading to a debate with him. Mannara alleges that he never confronts Ankita, while the comedian denied those allegations.

Sana Raees Khan sends Ankita Lokhande back to Dil room

In the latest episode, it was revealed that Sana prevented Ankita and Vicky from sleeping together in the same room, causing an argument. Sana insisted on sleeping on the bed that Ankita and Vicky were sharing for the past four nights. She explained that she couldn't sleep in the Dil room due to excessive light. Despite Anurag and others offering their beds to accommodate her as well in the Dimaag room, Sana remained stubborn and refused to leave her bed.

This displeased Vicky, leading to an argument between them. Sana complained that Vicky had been rude instead of showing gratitude, while Vicky argued that it was nothing to be grateful for. Ankita attempted to defuse the situation and expressed her gratitude to Sana. Eventually, Ankita decided to sleep in her "Dil" room, and Vicky slept on a single bed in the "Dimaag" room.

Arun Mahashetty apologises to Jigna Vora