BIGG BOSS 17 CONTESTANTS SCORNED FOR KEEPING HOUSE DIRTY ORDERED TO CLEAN IT OR FACE REPERCUSSIONS IN LATEST PROMO WATCH

Hyderabad: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, a more intense side of Bigg Boss will be showcased. As depicted in the preview, BB gathers all the contestants near the living area and reprimands them for the untidy state of the house. Moreover, Bigg Boss displays 'before' and 'after' pictures of the house to the contestants, instructing them to clean up the mess within a given time frame or else face severe consequences.

In another promo shared on the Color's Instagram page, we see a team of housekeepers of BB with masks taking away Arun Mahashetty's belongings. The full episode will air tonight at 10 pm only on Colors TV and will be streamed on JioCinema. Prior to this, the house was caught up in brawls. the hosue cleaning task had them all united.

For the unversed, the members of Dum House have been at odds with KhanZaadi due to her behavior towards them. The conflict began when KhanZaadi neglecting her duties and insulting Rinku Dhawan. KhanZaadi initiated a confrontation with Neil, but initially, he ignores her and states, "I am done. I don't want to talk." However, KhanZaadi escalates the situation by saying, "You need to be mindful of your words, pay attention to your tone. You need to work on yourself." Neil responds and KhanZaadi continues to shout, using the term 'Dude.' This annoys Neil, and he retaliates, declaring, "Yes, Dudette! You can act elsewhere, but not in front of me. I am telling you the truth, Feroza."

Aishwarya found Neil's response humorous and bursts into laughter. She then exclaims, "My husband is back, Bigg Boss. He has finally returned." Neil criticizes KhanZaadi for her fake behavior and asks, "Do you find this entertaining?" Last night, nominations also unfolded with Anurag Dobhal (due to a punishment by Bigg Boss), Sana Raees Khan (nominated by Jigna Vora), Jigna Vora (nominated by Arun Mashettey), Sunny Aryaa (nominated by Aishwarya Sharma), and Ankita Lokhande (nominated by Rinku Dhawan) being nominated for eviction this week.