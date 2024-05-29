'TMC Wants to Settle Infiltrators in Bengal:' PM Modi Attacks Mamata Banerjee for Opposing CAA

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal): Accusing the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal of opposing the CAA for political gain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wanted to settle infiltrators in the state.

While addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Mathurapur, PM Modi said "Your one vote will end the misrule of TMC. We will begin the journey of Viksit and Surakshit Bengal. Today, infiltrators are grabbing the opportunities meant for the youth of Bengal. The whole nation is worried that the demography has changed in border areas of the state. Why did they protest against CAA? Because they want to settle the infiltrators here."

Targeting the TMC-led state government, PM Modi said that the state government is attacking the Constitution by snatching away the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Castes and giving them to Muslims.

"For appeasement, TMC is attacking the Constitution. Our Constitution provides reservations for the marginalized sections of society. TMC overnight granted OBC status to the entire Muslim community, thereby transferring the reservations meant for SCs, STs, and OBCs to Muslims. Calcutta High Court has cancelled these certificates. TMC cannot go against the Court orders, yet is willing to lie to the Muslims for the sake of appeasement," he said.

PM Modi accused the TMC Government of not implementing the central schemes in the state and taking Bengal in the opposite direction. "TMC and the INDI Alliance are taking Bengal in the opposite direction. TMC cannot tolerate the love of the people of Bengal for the BJP. That is why TMC is badly upset. Now, the only tool left in TMC's arsenal is to hinder Modi's initiative. From the Women Helpline Centres to free medical treatment under Ayushman Yojana, TMC does not implement the Central schemes in this region. The people of Bengal are paying for the vile intentions of TMC," he said.

"Lakhs of fishermen in this region are suffering huge losses due to TMC's stubbornness. The central government is running so many schemes for the fisherman brothers and sisters. We provided the facility Kisan Credit Card to fishermen and started the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, for which a fund of more than Rs 20 thousand crore was given. But here also the TMC government's attitude was the same we will not let this happen," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi asked voters to cast their franchise for development and a Viksit Bharat. "This is my last election rally in West Bengal for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This election is different in many ways - it is led by the people of the country from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari because they have seen the development journey of the past 10 years and 60 years of misery," he said.

Six phases of the Lok Sabha elections are over and the final phase will be held on June 1 in 57 constituencies in eight States and Union territories. The results of the elections will be declared on June 4.