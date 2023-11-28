Hyderabad: The captivating reality show continues to enthrall its viewers on a daily basis, providing them with a steady stream of new conflicts, fresh arguments, evolving friendships, and dynamic changes, ensuring that they remain glued to their seats. The most recent episode of Bigg Boss 17 brought about a whirlwind of drama, with tense confrontations and shocking revelations stealing the spotlight. The 44th episode that aired on Monday saw Anurag Dobhal once again requesting Bigg Boss for voluntarily exiting the show, while Isha Malviya made a jaw dropping revelation about Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage.

Anurag Dobhal's complains

In the latest episode, Anurag Dobhal was seen constantly complaining about Bigg Boss, alleging that the show favoured Ankita Lokhande. Previously, Anurag had accused the Bollywood superstar and show host, Salman Khan, of showing bias. The contestant even shared his belief that Salman Khan was favoring certain participants and declared, "He doesn't let me speak."

Bigg Boss retaliates

Gathering all the contestants in the living area, Bigg Boss scolds Anurag for spreading negativity within the house. Reiterating a statement made in the first week, Bigg Boss acknowledges that he has his favorites and non-favorites. He mockingly refers to Anurag as a crybaby and points out how bored both the housemates and the audience are with his constant complaints about bias. In an attempt to put an end to his grievances, Bigg Boss makes it abundantly clear that he will run the show according to his own rules and will favor whomever he chooses.

Anurag Dobhal requests for voluntary exit

Anurag, still dissatisfied with Bigg Boss' treatment, once again expressed his desire for a voluntary exit from the show, leaving everyone puzzled. He claims to have lost interest in the show entirely, and wants to focus solely on his "bro sena." The YouTuber was willing to pay the penalty and requested Bigg Boss to allow him to leave.

Isha Talwar and Ankita Lokhande's tiff over washroom cleaning

Ankita Lokhande takes it upon herself to clean the washroom and asks Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya to inspect it. Upon inspection, they find it to be dirty. Isha approaches Ankita, who informs her that she will clean it the next day. However, Isha's decision to address Ankita in front of everyone annoys her. Isha goes on to accuse Ankita of failing to properly clean the bathroom during her assigned duties, forcing her to remind Ankita multiple times. Ankita vehemently disagrees with Isha's claims, asserting that she fulfills her duties to the best of her abilities.

Isha reveals Vicky Jain's motives behind marrying Ankita Lokhande

In a shocking revelation, Isha Malviya disclosed that Vicky Jain views his marriage with Ankita Lokhande as a mere "investment." Isha shares a jaw-dropping conversation she had with Vicky, where he confessed that he saw his marriage with Ankita as a strategic decision. This revelation unfolds during a candid conversation where Isha tells Mannara Chopra and Sana Raees Khan about Vicky response on his marriage with an actor like Ankita Lokhande.

As Isha asked what the union meant, Vicky supposedly said, "It was an investment," setting the stage for the reveal. She was shocked to learn that his marriage to Ankita was a calculated decision.