World Digestive Health Day to Increase Awareness of Prevention & Management of Digestive Diseases

New Delhi: With an aim to increase awareness of prevention, prevalence, diagnosis, management, and treatment of digestive diseases, the World Digestive Health Da is observed every year on May 29. This day also aims to encourage people to take an active interest in their health and follow a healthy lifestyle.

History and Theme:

The World Digestive Health Day coincides with the creation of World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) on May 29, 1958. Every year, the occasion focuses on a specific theme related to digestive health, aligning with the WGO's mission to improve the standards of digestive health globally.

The WGO celebrates World Digestive Health Day (WDHD) by initiating a worldwide public health campaign in order to increase awareness of prevention, prevalence, diagnosis, management, and treatment of digestive diseases or disorders worldwide. The theme for World Digestive Health Day 2024 is 'Your Digestive Health: Make It a Priority'

Significance:

Prioritising digestive health is paramount for fostering overall well-being and quality of life. The digestive system serves as the gateway to nourishment, absorbing vital nutrients essential for sustaining bodily functions and promoting optimal health. By making digestive health a priority, it's an opportunity to proactively manage well-being, mitigating the risk of gastrointestinal disorders and associated complications.

The day put emphasis on a balanced and nutritious diet, coupled with lifestyle choices that support digestive wellness, not only enhances physical health but also contributes to mental and emotional equilibrium.

Activities

The World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) initiated activities extending beyond the singular day of May 29. WGO's website remains as a year-round resource for information pertaining to the 2024 WDHD campaign as well as past WDHD campaigns. The day also witnesses webinars and workshops, online and in-person sessions led by experts in gastroenterology.

Digestive disease & India

There are several critical issues on which the World Digestive Health Day always try to put emphasis. Digestive diseases, including conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), constipation diarrhea, gas, heartburn (acid reflux), nausea and vomiting, intestinal cramps, impact millions of people worldwide.

"Raising awareness about digestive disease helps in early detection, prevention, and management of these conditions,” said Dr RV Ashokan, president of Indian Medical Association (IMA).

He said that irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease, constipation diarrhea, gas, nausea and vomiting are some of the major digestive diseases amongst the Indian population.

"Eating more frequent meals, eating fiber (including fruits, vegetables, beans etc), and drinking enough water are some of the measures to prevent digestive disorders," he said.

According to a report of the National Library of Medicine, the world's largest medical library, run by the US government, the prevalence of gastrointestinal problems in India was 18 per cent based on a study conducted in 2017-18. As per the study, hypertension and neurological problems have significant individual effects on gastrointestinal problems.

"Prevalence was higher in those who suffered from neurological or psychiatric problems, hypertension and heart disease. Adults from the age group 45–54 and 55–64 years were significantly more likely to have gastrointestinal problems compared with the less than 44 years age group," the study revealed.