BIGG BOSS 17 NEIL BHATT LOSES COOL ON ANKITA LOKHANDE AFTER NOMINATIONS ANURAG DOBHAL COMPLAINS OF SALMAN KHAN AND MAKERS OF BEING BIASED

Hyderabad: The popular reality TV show, hosted by Salman Khan, made its return to the screens with yet another season filled with drama and entertainment. As indicated by the show's new promotional video, the latest round of nominations caused quite a commotion within the house. As the contestants prepared for the recent nominations, Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt found themselves embroiled in a bitter argument, while Anurag Dobhal was seen constantly nagging about Bigg Boss being partial towards some contestants.

In the new promotional footage, Ankita can be heard labeling Neil as a coward. She exclaimed, "Darpok... kitna darpok hai tu." Neil then approached Ankita and requested her to converse with him. Ankita replied, "Thoda door se, badboo aa rahi hai muh se" (Stay a little away, your breath stinks).

Ankita then proceeded to warn Neil against coming close to her, as she had no intention of getting close to him. Ankita declared, "Aaj toh poora poke hoga" (Today you will be fully poked). Neil retorted, "Toh poke karna, sui marna, chaaku marna, khanjar marna jaise pehle kiya tha" (So poke a needle, stab with a knife, strike with a blade like you did earlier). Ankita replied, "Jo sochna hai voh soch" (Think whatever you want to).

Neil and Ankita then engaged in a fierce shouting battle, exchanging demands for one another to be silent. Later, Neil was seen imitating the Pavitra Rishta actor, which infuriated Ankita, who berated him for such behavior. However, Neil persisted in his actions. It will be thrilling to witness the nominations of the other contestants in the upcoming week.